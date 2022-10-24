Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 20%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shot up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 209,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 125,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Insider Activity at Ximen Mining

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 600,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,099,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,482.91.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

