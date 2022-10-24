Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 43.7% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 177,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.