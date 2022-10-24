Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.49.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
