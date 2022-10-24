Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $19,338.12 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $19,338.12 or 0.99949019 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.74 billion and approximately $146.02 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,512.58 or 0.28475176 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 244,980 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

