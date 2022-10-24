Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $19,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABRP. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SABRP opened at $76.76 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $151.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

Sabre Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.