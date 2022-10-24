Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWEL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $9,665,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 274,400 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 52.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 271,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $338,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.2 %

HWEL opened at $9.84 on Monday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

About Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.