Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 9.86% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $17,990,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $10,289,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $9,980,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $8,549,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $6,986,000.

NASDAQ:IVCB opened at $10.14 on Monday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

