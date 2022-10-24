Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up to $105.77

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.77, but opened at $111.00. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $108.40, with a volume of 29,950 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 131,375 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at about $6,345,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 109.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Wolfspeed by 1.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

