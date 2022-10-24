Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

WTFC stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,336,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

