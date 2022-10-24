Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $125.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Wingstop from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.29.

Wingstop Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $178.68.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 56.72%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Wingstop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

