Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.03 and last traded at $135.03. Approximately 3,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 962,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.22.
WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.
The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average is $163.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
