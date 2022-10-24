Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $17.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NYSE:WU opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after acquiring an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,447,000 after buying an additional 415,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

