Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.86. 36,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.