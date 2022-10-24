West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$150.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$190.00.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

