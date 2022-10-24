Wells Fargo & Company Trims Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Target Price to $5.75

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.98. 8,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,703. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Prospect Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 175,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 45.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

