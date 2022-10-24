Wells Fargo & Company Trims MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Target Price to $12.50

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.
MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of MFIC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. 498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,063. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $672.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60.
