Wells Fargo & Company Trims Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Target Price to $14.50

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSBD. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. 1,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

