WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,790. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

