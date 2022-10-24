Wealth Effects LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

