Wealth Effects LLC Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 90.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. GSK’s payout ratio is 48.01%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.