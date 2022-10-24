Wealth Effects LLC Buys 4,850 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYFM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $236,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 214,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 25,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,583.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HYFM opened at $2.28 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HYFM. UBS Group cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

