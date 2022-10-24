Wealth Effects LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $127.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $304.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

