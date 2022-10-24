WAXE (WAXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $47,785.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $78.53 or 0.00405368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,551.05 or 0.28716702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011216 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

