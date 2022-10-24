WAX Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $175.17 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,952,140,531 coins and its circulating supply is 2,241,533,327 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,951,919,822.2213774 with 2,241,346,308.73924 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07856113 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,895,229.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

