Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $159.95 on Monday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

