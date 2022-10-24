Walken (WLKN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.98 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Walken has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.62 or 0.28361150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011077 BTC.

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

