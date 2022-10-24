Walken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Walken has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

