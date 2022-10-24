Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Cut to C$23.50

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Wajax Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Wajax has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $24.10.
Wajax Company Profile
