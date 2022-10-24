Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Cut to C$23.50

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Wajax Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Wajax has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

