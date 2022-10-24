VRES (VRS) Price Hits $1.38 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, VRES has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00007131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $3.45 billion and $2,375.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.70 or 1.00012083 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023476 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00043277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022727 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.23104853 USD and is down -7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $238.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.