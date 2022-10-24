Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Vistra from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VST opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. Vistra has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -29.25%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Vistra by 39.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.