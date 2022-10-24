ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 5,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,274,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on ViewRay to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $756.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.99.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 million. Analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 18.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ViewRay by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 29.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

