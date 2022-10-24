Vertcoin Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $51,350.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00272132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00117083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00741730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.16 or 0.00560604 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00242121 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,300,922 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.