Veritas Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,075 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.49% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $259,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

ICE traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

