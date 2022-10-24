Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.19.

Netflix Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.40. The company had a trading volume of 117,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,095. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.