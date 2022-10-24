Veritas Asset Management LLP Purchases 60,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Infosys by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Infosys by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,792,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY remained flat at $18.30 on Monday. 139,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,482,034. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.