Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $643.56 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up 4.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 4.17% of Cooper Companies worth $643,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 485.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $258.48. 652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,410. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $435.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.12 and a 200 day moving average of $320.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.