Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys 21,300 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.6 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,929. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.