Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys 21,300 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.6 %
Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,929. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.61.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
