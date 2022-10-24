Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.85. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 881,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 20.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 942,280 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

