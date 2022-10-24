Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
VRNOF has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Verano Stock Up 3.3 %
VRNOF stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Verano has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 million and a PE ratio of -13.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
