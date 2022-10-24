Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 942290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.
Vaxcyte Stock Up 75.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $28,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
