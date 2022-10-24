Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 942290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 75.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $72,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 311,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $72,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,244. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $28,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.