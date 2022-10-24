Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 61.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.19. 721,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.45. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $72,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $494,284.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $72,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,244. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $21,259,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 74.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 134.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 93,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

