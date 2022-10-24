Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Vaxcyte Stock Up 61.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.19. 721,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.45. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.00.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $21,259,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 74.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 134.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 93,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.