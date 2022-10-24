Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $83,786,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

