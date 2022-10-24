Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after buying an additional 95,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.94. The stock had a trading volume of 81,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.