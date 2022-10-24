Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $185.42 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

