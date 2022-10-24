Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Reduced by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 443,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,775. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

