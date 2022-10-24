Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.04 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

