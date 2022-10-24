Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $4.19 on Monday, hitting $236.00. 2,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,936. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

