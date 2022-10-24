Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 657,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.26. 808,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,449,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

