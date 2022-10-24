Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 68,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.66. 1,142,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,214,676. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

