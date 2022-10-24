Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.58. 1,344,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,214,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

