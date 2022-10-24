VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Holdings Cut by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

SMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.54. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,485. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

